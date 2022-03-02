Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,463,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $140,965,000 after purchasing an additional 988,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,414,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,478,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 868,397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,405,000 after acquiring an additional 442,967 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

AEO opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.39. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

