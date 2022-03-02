Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases New Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,897,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,098,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,128,000. 15.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SONY opened at $100.86 on Wednesday. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $91.75 and a 12-month high of $133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

