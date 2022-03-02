Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Price Target Cut to $5.50

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PAYA. Tigress Financial started coverage on Paya in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.31.

PAYA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.34. 4,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,246. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.34. Paya has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Paya will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Paya by 400.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 46,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paya by 26.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,670,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,449,000 after acquiring an additional 772,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paya by 127.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after acquiring an additional 695,456 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Paya by 701.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 800,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 700,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paya in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,909,000.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

