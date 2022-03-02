PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PBF Logistics LP engages in owning, leasing, operating, developing and acquiring crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. PBF Logistics LP is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Logistics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

Shares of NYSE:PBFX opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. PBF Logistics has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $821.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,915,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 648,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 170,403 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

