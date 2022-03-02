PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Short Interest Update

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,553,500 shares, an increase of 318.8% from the January 31st total of 848,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,480.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PCWLF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793. PCCW has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51.
About PCCW (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PCCW (PCWLF)
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.