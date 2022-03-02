PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Short Interest Update

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,553,500 shares, an increase of 318.8% from the January 31st total of 848,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,480.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCWLF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793. PCCW has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51.

Get PCCW alerts:

About PCCW (Get Rating)

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.