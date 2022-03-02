Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Raised to Buy at BMO Capital Markets

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a C$50.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$48.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.64.

PPL traded up C$1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$45.22. 1,067,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,973. The stock has a market cap of C$24.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$32.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.05.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

