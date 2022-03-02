Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pengrowth Energy Corp (TSE:PGF – Get Rating) (NYSE:PGH)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.06. Pengrowth Energy shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 434,751 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of C$33.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,854.44.
About Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF)
