PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFLT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

PFLT stock opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is presently 98.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 38,192 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 59,243 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

