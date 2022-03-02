PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.87

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 29205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

PNNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $529.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 132.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 26.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,415,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,654,000 after purchasing an additional 780,285 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,376,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,983,000. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,775,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $872,000. 30.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

