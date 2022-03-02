Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits principally in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho which are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. Perpetua Resources Corp., formerly known as Midas Gold Corp., is based in BOISE, ID. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.25 price target on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Perpetua Resources stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. Perpetua Resources has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $232.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPTA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 297.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

