PetroDollar (XPD) Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week

PetroDollar (CURRENCY:XPD) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last seven days, PetroDollar has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PetroDollar has a market capitalization of $482,450.80 and approximately $10.00 worth of PetroDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PetroDollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PetroDollar Coin Profile

PetroDollar (XPD) is a coin. PetroDollar’s total supply is 63,993,275 coins. PetroDollar’s official Twitter account is @thepetrodollar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PetroDollar is a peer-to-peer digital currency designed to deflate with relation to the world crude oils reserves. PetroDollar has a approximate 1:10,000 relationship to barrels of oil still existing in the ground, thus creating an analogy of the USD/OIL trading pair. Every transaction(Tx) broadcast over the PetroDollar network will be charged a transaction fee to be destroyed in line with oil depletion. Transaction fees are destroyed autonomously, at an organic rate based on a mathematical model of the oil market. PetroDollar has a current fee of 1.429% of the amount transmitted, increasing to approximately 15% in year 2045. “

Buying and Selling PetroDollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PetroDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PetroDollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PetroDollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

