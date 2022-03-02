PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.06 and last traded at $48.05. 101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.84.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 350.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 16,230 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,867,000.

