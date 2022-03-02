Phillip John Riese Sells 5,000 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $127,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of FLYW stock opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Flywire in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.
About Flywire (Get Rating)
Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.
