Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF – Get Rating) were up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 8,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00.

About Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF)

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

