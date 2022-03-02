Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF – Get Rating) were up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 8,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00.
About Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pinnacle Renewable Energy (PINWF)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.