Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nutrien in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nutrien’s FY2022 earnings at $11.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NTR. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

NYSE:NTR opened at $84.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $88.41.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albar Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Nutrien by 404.5% during the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 252,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after buying an additional 202,647 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,137,000 after purchasing an additional 534,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,780,000 after purchasing an additional 83,379 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 23.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 57,281 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

