Piper Sandler Boosts Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target to $49.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.09% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.
HRL stock opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.04. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $50.74. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.10.
In other news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,651,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 33.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 391.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
