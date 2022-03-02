Piper Sandler Boosts Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target to $49.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

HRL stock opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.04. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $50.74. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.10.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,651,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 33.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 391.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

