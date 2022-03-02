Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Ellington Financial in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ellington Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

EFC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of EFC opened at $17.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 31.82, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,802,000 after acquiring an additional 687,180 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

