Piper Sandler Weighs in on Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pliant Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

PLRX stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a market cap of $360.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.07. Pliant Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $42.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,942,000 after purchasing an additional 116,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,687,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after acquiring an additional 135,882 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,051,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,030,000 after acquiring an additional 168,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $15,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

