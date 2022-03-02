Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Trading Up 3.8%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating) was up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 3,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 96,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.92.

Get Planet Green alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Planet Green stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 96,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Planet Green at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes Cyan brick, black, and green tea in China. It also engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.