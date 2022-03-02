PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) by 242.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,152 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PMVP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 203,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PMVP shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PMV Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $755.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.56.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

