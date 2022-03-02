PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Gap Up to $16.65

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.65, but opened at $17.47. PMV Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 1,707 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PMVP shares. Oppenheimer raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PMV Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $789.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.56.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,835,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 102,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 60.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 259,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 97,688 shares during the last quarter.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.