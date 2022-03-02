Poehling Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Poehling Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.19.

PEP stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.00. 106,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,935,198. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $228.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.