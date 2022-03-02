Poehling Capital Management LLC Has $13.43 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Poehling Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,632 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.3% of Poehling Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

AAPL traded up $3.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,041,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,463,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.44. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

