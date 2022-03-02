Poehling Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,045,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 127,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 600,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,242 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,358,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Alliance Data Systems stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,126. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.16. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $61.77 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.18.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 5.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

Alliance Data Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.