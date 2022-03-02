Poehling Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,240 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,240 shares during the period. Invesco makes up about 1.8% of Poehling Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Invesco by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth $57,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.39. 166,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,156,578. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IVZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.82.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

