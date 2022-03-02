Poehling Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,302,000 after buying an additional 1,429,359 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,013,000 after buying an additional 173,155 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 247,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLYA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.43. 17,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,401. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.72 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

In other news, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 3,074 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $25,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,919 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $56,528.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,347 shares of company stock worth $1,558,051 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

