Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $224,475.00 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $224,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $86.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.99. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.92.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 652,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,591,000 after buying an additional 387,451 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,486,000 after acquiring an additional 319,143 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,382,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 788.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 221,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 381,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,410,000 after acquiring an additional 210,984 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

