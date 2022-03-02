PowerFleet (PWFL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect PowerFleet to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PowerFleet stock opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PWFL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of PowerFleet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWFL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 85,680 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 954.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 26,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 20,465 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

