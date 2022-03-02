PowerFleet (PWFL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect PowerFleet to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PowerFleet stock opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.80.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PWFL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of PowerFleet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.
PowerFleet Company Profile (Get Rating)
PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PowerFleet (PWFL)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.