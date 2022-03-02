PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.77.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPG. Evercore ISI raised PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,699,182,000 after buying an additional 698,561 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,201,000 after buying an additional 580,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,752,000 after purchasing an additional 338,189 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $46,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $126.50 on Wednesday. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $124.74 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.81. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

About PPG Industries (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.