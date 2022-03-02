PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,725 ($23.15) price objective on the stock.
Shares of PPHE Hotel Group stock opened at GBX 1,370 ($18.38) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,402.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,402.38. PPHE Hotel Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,269.60 ($17.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,800 ($24.15). The company has a market capitalization of £582.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81.
PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
