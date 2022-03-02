PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,725 ($23.15) price objective on the stock.

Shares of PPHE Hotel Group stock opened at GBX 1,370 ($18.38) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,402.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,402.38. PPHE Hotel Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,269.60 ($17.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,800 ($24.15). The company has a market capitalization of £582.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

