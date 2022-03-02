PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for PRA Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average is $44.46. PRA Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PRA Group will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,061 shares of company stock worth $2,150,916. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 493.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in PRA Group by 53.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in PRA Group during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in PRA Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

