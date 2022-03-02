Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DTIL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Sunday, December 12th.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DTIL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.44. 18,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,219. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.