Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of SQFT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,358. Presidio Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 567.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the third quarter worth $54,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Presidio Property Trust (Get Rating)
The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Presidio Property Trust (SQFT)
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.