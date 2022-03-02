Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of SQFT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,358. Presidio Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 567.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the third quarter worth $54,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Aegis lowered their price target on Presidio Property Trust from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

About Presidio Property Trust (Get Rating)

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.