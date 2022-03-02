Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.38

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.38 and traded as low as $1.95. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 6,818 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Pressure BioSciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBIO)

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Its pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

