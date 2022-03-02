Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.01

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 1091224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

PRMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -706.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently -1,200.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 41,470 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,039,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,343,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,150,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,705,000 after purchasing an additional 133,304 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after acquiring an additional 842,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

