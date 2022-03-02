Private Trust Co. NA Buys 3,139 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,479,000 after purchasing an additional 94,916 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $7.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $402.62. The stock had a trading volume of 866,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,917,845. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $416.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $341.92 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

