Private Trust Co. NA Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.9% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE traded up $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,073,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

