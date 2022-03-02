Private Trust Co. NA Has $3.68 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,967,000 after purchasing an additional 61,962 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,487,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,376,536. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.72. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $70.98 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

