Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 861.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $13.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $554.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,800. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $630.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $616.35. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $501.67 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

