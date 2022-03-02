Private Trust Co. NA Sells 3,042 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 182,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 342.4% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 23,439 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, TNF LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,221,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $73.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,147,480 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.79.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.