Private Trust Co. NA Sells 365 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.8% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,237,133,000 after purchasing an additional 679,255 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,268,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,390,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,756 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,428,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,011,601,000 after purchasing an additional 317,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,810,689,000 after purchasing an additional 172,996 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $9.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $485.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,892. The company has a 50-day moving average of $477.07 and a 200-day moving average of $449.93. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $332.67 and a 12 month high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $456.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

