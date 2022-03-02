Private Trust Co. NA Sells 996 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 49,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 90,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.98. 320,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,467,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average of $78.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

