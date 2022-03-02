PROG (NYSE:PRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.250-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79 billion-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.

NYSE:PRG opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average is $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.46. PROG has a 52 week low of $28.54 and a 52 week high of $56.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). PROG had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PROG from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stephens downgraded shares of PROG from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PROG by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in PROG by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 116,313 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in PROG by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 112,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in PROG during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

