PROG (NYSE:PRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.250-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79 billion-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.
NYSE:PRG opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average is $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.46. PROG has a 52 week low of $28.54 and a 52 week high of $56.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87.
PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). PROG had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PROG by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in PROG by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 116,313 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in PROG by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 112,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in PROG during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.
PROG Company Profile (Get Rating)
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
