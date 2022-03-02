Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.010-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $758.84 million.Progyny also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.020-$-0.010 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.53. 1,286,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,655. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.30. Progyny has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $68.32.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Progyny’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

PGNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.25.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $5,469,434.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $2,558,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,475 shares of company stock worth $14,433,071 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Progyny by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 689,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,671,000 after purchasing an additional 200,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,923,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,955,000 after purchasing an additional 136,122 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 67,403 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Progyny by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 26,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progyny (Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.