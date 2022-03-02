Project TXA (TXA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $224,776.00

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Project TXA coin can currently be purchased for about $2.08 or 0.00004737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Project TXA has a market capitalization of $5.34 million and approximately $224,776.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Project TXA has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00042248 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.07 or 0.06713984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,777.16 or 0.99834415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00044002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00047263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Project TXA Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

