Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Short Interest Update

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 79.0% from the January 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:PRSR opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74. Prospector Capital has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $10.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSR. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in Prospector Capital by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Prospector Capital by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 21,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Prospector Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

