Public Index Network (PIN) Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $431.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Public Index Network has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00042402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.59 or 0.06705698 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,662.97 or 0.99772190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00043599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00046638 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

