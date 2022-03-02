Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.14

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 11771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.61.
Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AOMOY)
