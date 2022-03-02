Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives $60.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PUBGY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €76.00 ($85.39) to €78.50 ($88.20) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($76.40) to €63.00 ($70.79) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €58.00 ($65.17) to €70.50 ($79.21) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

OTCMKTS PUBGY traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $15.75. 60,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,194. Publicis Groupe has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.