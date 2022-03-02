PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT Lowered to $48.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PUBM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PubMatic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of PUBM opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.76. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $72.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82.

In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $209,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $883,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,775,328. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PubMatic during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PubMatic by 30.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

